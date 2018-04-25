Watch this sure-footed bear cleverly hunt his dinner dangling just out of reach
If you’ve got crosswords or Sudoku to complete, a bear might not be the first port of call for a bit of help.
However, Bhalu, a sloth bear at Philadelphia Zoo, has shown he’s quite the puzzle solver – when there’s a pinata full of food at stake at least.
That footage shows Bhalu, a five-year-old male, tasked with bringing down a pinata of recycled newspaper and filled with his favourite edible treats from a tree.
Helped by his excellent sense of smell, exceptional climbing abilities and three-inch claws, Bhalu proved more than up to the challenge.
Bhalu’s task was set for Earth Day, but has since been widely shared on social media.
