Watch: This Star Wars céilí in Kerry is like something from a galaxy far, far away

The Force continues to be strong in Kerry, as a video from this year's Star Wars Day shows.

Actors in Star Wars costume enjoyed a céilí in Portmagee, where the last two Star Wars movies were filmed.

Hundreds of Star Wars fans gathered in the town for the first ever Star Wars festival 'May The 4th Be With You'.

Fans got footloose for a fun Star Wars-themed céilí in Portmagee’s village square, as seen in this video by Justin Kernoghan.

With props from a galaxy far, far away, characters and displays, céilí craic also takes place nearby in The Moorings, showcasing traditional music, set dancing and singing.

There was a drive-in cinema at the weekend showing the latest Star Wars movie.

Digital Desk