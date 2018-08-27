Watch this silly bear fall into a pool at the zoo
Bears are fearsome creatures, but even the most fearsome four-pawed beast can be made to look hilarious thanks to some loose footing.
The creature in question this time was filmed at Nashville Zoo, who, after proudly displaying its massive frame to onlookers, slipped and tumbled into the water below.
Shake it off mate, it doesn’t look like anybody noticed…
- Press Association
