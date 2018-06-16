Watch this school’s students lose it after Uruguay’s last-minute winner

Children at a school in Uruguay demonstrated just what Jose Giminez’s goal against Egypt at the World Cup meant with an incredible reaction to the last-minute winner.

Uruguay had been frustrated by a combination of poor finishing and bad luck in their opening game – Luis Suarez spurned chances and Edinson Cavani hit the post, but the 90th minute bore fruit for the two-time champions.

Carlos Sanchez swung an excellent free-kick into the Egypt box in search of the winner and Giminez’s powerful header provided just what Uruguay and their fans had been looking for.

Compartiendo la alegría y el amor a nuestra selección uruguaya, son como pájaros volando por todo el patio del recreo. Así festejamos el gol de @JoseMaGimenez13 hoy en el Colegio del Sur, Montevideo, Malvín, #LocuraCeleste #Rusia2018⁠ ⁠ #ElEquipoQueNosUne⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/Qk0pdEmLLp — Colegio del Sur (@colegio_sur) June 16, 2018

That’s what the World Cup means.

The result puts Uruguay second in Group A, behind Russia on goal difference after the hosts won 5-0 against Saudi Arabia.

Imagine the celebrations if Suarez and co make their way to the latter stages of the tournament.

- Press Association