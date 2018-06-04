Watch this rare clouded leopard play with her toy ball
Check out this adorable video of a clouded leopard, JoGayle, playing with a boomer ball in her enclosure.
The clip was posted by the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington DC.
The zoo said: “Clouded leopards have large paws with specialised foot-pads that help them grip branches and climb.”
The video now has over 12,000 views on Facebook.
Clouded leopards live in the forests of southeast Asia and are one of the most ancient cat species.
This rare species cannot roar or purr, making them neither a true great cat nor a true small cat.
- Press Association
