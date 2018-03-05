Watch this pesky bird give Schuh staff the runaround in Dublin

Staff at a branch of footwear company Schuh were given a little extra-curricular work to do when an obstinate bird entered the shop uninvited.

The feathered friend made its way into Schuh in the Dundrum shopping centre in Dublin, and prompted quite the window display for passers-by.

Filmed by Twitter user @chriscough, the bird, which appears to be a grey wagtail, apparently evaded staff for around 15 minutes.

“I was walking past and noticed the staff running round with bags trying to catch something, and then noticed the bird,” he said, adding that around 20 others stopped to witness the shenanigans.

The bird was eventually caught, and safely released, although not before it had had its fun.

Give Clarks a go mate, maybe they’ll have your size there.