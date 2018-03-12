Watch this passenger belt out a song on a train she mistakenly thought was empty

Some people will tell you to sing like nobody’s listening and dance like nobody’s watching, advice it seems Stevie Shale is a big fan of.

The 31-year-old was on the train home from an improv show when she noticed her carriage was empty, and decided to make use of the space for a very special song, singing: “Nobody’s on the train with me, it’s just me and me and nobody in the seat. I put my butt in the seat, cos it’s just me.”

With the performance over and her stop approaching, Stevie grabbed her stuff to get off, before realising she wasn’t as alone as she had thought.

Please enjoy this fantastic video of my friend Stevie. It's one of my favorite things ever pic.twitter.com/gTDaioUtOR — Abam (@AdamBroud) March 12, 2018

Can you imagine…?

“I believe there’s a moment where you see my eyes gloss over with a look of shame and embarrassment,” Stevie told the Press Association.

The moment didn’t overwhelm her however, telling her mystery audience member: “Have a good day!” before walking away.

Twitter very much enjoyed the ballad of the not-so-empty train…

This is magnificent. — THE Burger King (@ABurgerADay) March 12, 2018

… Meanwhile, others wondered if the true last passenger in the carriage kept the music going.

I can only assume that since he was truthfully the only person on the train, he must have got up and continued the song — Kieren Searle (@MrKieren) March 12, 2018

“Whether someone’s laughing with me or at me, as long as I’m bringing a smile to someone’s face I’m all about it,” said Stevie.

A cautionary tale for all solo singers.