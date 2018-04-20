Watch this orangutan poke her aunt with a stick in an adorable bid for attention

Welcoming a new addition to the family can be exciting for younger members, and that proved to be the case for one orangutan at Chester Zoo.

Five-year-old Tuti decided the best way to grab her aunt Emma’s attention, and thus get a chance to play with her new cousin, was to poke her with a stick.

A bold move, but was it a successful course of action?

Cheeky orangutan poking auntie with a stick - over and over - just for fun!

😂 pic.twitter.com/SfEkGh52Ig — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) April 20, 2018

The young Sumatran orangutan did her best with a number of sticks, but it didn’t seem to provide the results she was hoping for.

Better luck next time, Tuti!