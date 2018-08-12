Watch this Oakland Athletics player absolutely hurl a ball 321 feet

Ramon Laureano completed one of the great fielding plays during the Oakland Athletics’ 7-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West.

The rookie centre fielder was called into action during the third inning when the ball made its way to left-centre field off the bat of Just Upton.

The grab was excellent. The throw? Almost literally out of this world.

The ball travelled 321 feet to reach first base, running out another Angels batter for a double play that ended the bottom of the third inning.

As far as exhibitions of fielding go, it was near enough flawless.

What an arm.

- Press Association
