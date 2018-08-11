Watch this Moto GP rider surf on his bike after a crash in the rain

Motorbike racing produces its fair share of spectacular falls, but rarely does it produce a save as magnificent as this multi-sport effort from Tetsuta Nagashima.

The Japanese rider was putting in some laps ahead of a Moto2 race in Austria, when his bike got away from him in the wet conditions.

But with so much water around, it did at least give the 26-year-old Honda rider a chance to practise his surfing technique.

Nagashima expertly rode his bike for some time before tumbling onto the grass, a far more forgiving surface than the hard track.

Can someone add Beach Boys music to this clip? Please... — St3ph4n 🇳🇱🇪🇺🌍 (@j0urdan) August 11, 2018

To complete the scene, perhaps try watching the incident with this music played over the top.

Ah, much better.

- Press Association