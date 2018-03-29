Watch this man interrupt a live news broadcast in hilarious fashion

A man’s unexpected appearance on a live news broadcast is making people chuckle.

Sky News’ Faisal Islam was in Scotland today reporting on Prime Minister Theresa May’s tour of the UK when a passer-by dropped into shot to ask a question.

“Is this for Theresa May coming down?” he asked the production team, leaving Islam bemused and continuing to look into the camera.


After a long pause, a member of the crew can be heard telling the man: “Just give us a sec”. The shot then cuts back to Adam Boulton in the studio, who continues with the broadcast.

Twitter absolutely loved the man, as did Islam.

This guy was concerned with actually getting the Ayrshire man’s question answered.
