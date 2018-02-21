Watch this Liverpool fan with Alzheimer’s sing You’ll Never Walk Alone at his 85th birthday party

A great grandfather with Alzheimer’s disease brought smiles to his family’s faces as he sang along to Liverpool anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Rebecca Smith captured the moment that her grandfather, Joe Hawkins, broke into song at his 85th birthday party.

She uploaded the emotional moment to Twitter, captioning it: “Alzheimer’s will never take away his love for LFC… Happy 85th Birthday grandad joe… your loved more than you will ever know!”

Alzheimer's will never take away his love for LFC ❤️❤️ Happy 85th Birthday grandad joe ❤️❤️ your loved more than you will ever know! @LFC #Alzheimers #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/iLxXTkGhck — Rebecca Smith (@HairByRebeccaS) February 18, 2018

The video has pulled on the heartstrings of social media users, with the video having been watched 180,000 times.

Smith said the party was held in Joe’s care home in Liverpool, attended by extended family members. She said: “All his family consisting of six children, 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren attended.

“A singer was hired for the party as music makes him happy. We all love the song as we know it’s his favourite, so when it was played everyone sang along to then find grandad Joe also joined in with the words at the end.”

Joe is a lifelong Liverpool supporter. As well as holding a season ticket, he also worked as a club steward. His granddaughter said that her family was pleased to hear him singing along to his favourite song.

She said: “It just made us really happy.”

The video even caught the attention of the club, who commented on the video wishing Joe a happy birthday.

Many happy returns Joe. 🙌 #YNWA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 19, 2018

Twitter users have been commenting on the video to wish Joe a happy birthday and show their support, with the original post receiving over 4,600 likes.

User Matthew Hawkins said: “This has brought a tear to my eyes, Rebecca!”