Watch this kitten do its best impression of Del Boy falling through the bar

When you almost smash someone’s valuable possessions, you tend to be met with some negative energy.

When you’re an adorable ball of fur, however, you go viral – and that’s exactly what Brandon Salinas’ cat Marshmellow has done.

That perfect clip of Marshmellow, perfectly timed to music, has been liked hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

“The song was playing on TV and I had no idea it was going to sound like that in the video,” Brandon told the Press Association. “I don’t even remember what I was watching.

“Truly a once-in-a-lifetime chance of getting that on camera.”

It also bears more than a passing resemblance to Del Boy falling through the bar in Only Fools And Horses.

Fortunately Brandon said the laptop and the cat were unscathed too.

So, what’s the life lesson here? Brandon?

“You can never trust a clumsy kitten to be still.”

Wise words indeed.
