Watch this kid go all out to catch a home run in the crowd

Taking a catch in the crowd is the dream of many a baseball fan, but the question is, how much do you want it?

Well one spectator at a Minor League Baseball game between the Springfield Cardinals and the Tulsa Drillers demonstrated exactly how committed he was to the cause when a John Nogowski dinger made its way towards him.

He might have taken a tumble, but the catch was well worth it, sprawling across the grass to take the grab.

Furthermore, was that a little bit of a face-off between the young fan and one of the Drillers outfielders?

A great catch with a side order of attitude.

- Press Association
