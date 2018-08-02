Watch this kid go all out to catch a home run in the crowd

Taking a catch in the crowd is the dream of many a baseball fan, but the question is, how much do you want it?

Well one spectator at a Minor League Baseball game between the Springfield Cardinals and the Tulsa Drillers demonstrated exactly how committed he was to the cause when a John Nogowski dinger made its way towards him.

This child needs to be nominated for #CatchOfTheYear. 😮

He even stared down the Drillers outfielder! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IcvZFuPUAl — Springfield Cardinals | #RockYourRED (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 1, 2018

He might have taken a tumble, but the catch was well worth it, sprawling across the grass to take the grab.

Furthermore, was that a little bit of a face-off between the young fan and one of the Drillers outfielders?

Loved the staredown!😂 — Lorinda Shew (@lorshew) August 2, 2018

A great catch with a side order of attitude.

- Press Association