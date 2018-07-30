WATCH: This Irish dancing duo adds a t-riffic twist to their routine

There was nothing prehistoric about these Irish dancers as they added a T-Rex costume to their routine.

28-year-old Tatiana O’Hanlon was the one who donned the dinosaur costume and had a brilliant partner in 11-year-old Liam Toomey.

Video by Flying Irish Dancers

The pair are a part of American Irish Dancing group, Flying Irish, who are based in Ashby, Massachusetts.

So, is it too early to start the petition to remake Riverdance but Micheal Flatley has to wear a dinosaur costume?

No, we didn't think it was either.
KEYWORDS: Dancing, Dinosaurs, Video, Funny, Irish Dancing

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

