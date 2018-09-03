WATCH: This hiker wakes up above the clouds on top of Irish mountain

Back to Discover stories Discover Home

One hiker really does have his head in the clouds after camping atop of an Irish mountain in this stunning video.

James Forrest is an adventure travel writer and is currently on a mission to conquer all of Ireland’s 273 peaks in the fastest known time.

After spending the night atop of Knockowen mountain in the Beara Peninsula, James woke up to a breathtaking view.

James has captured some stunning views from his travels, showcasing the beauty of our country.

Safe to say, these pics are giving us serious wanderlust vibes.
KEYWORDS: Video, Ireland, Beara Peninsula, Hiking, Traveling

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover