WATCH: This Heuston station singsong for Pieta House is just too pure

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day and to highlight the amazing work that charities like Pieta house do a group of volunteers gathered for a singsong.

Over 120 people joined forces in Heuston station to sing a cover of the Pink Floyd classic, Wish You Were Here.

The theme of this year's campaign is ‘Working together to prevent suicide’ and under the direction of Music Director Andrius Kozlovskis, all involved put on a blinder of a performance.

Video by Eric Brennan.

A massive shoutout goes to all involved but mainly these kind-hearted souls;

Athlone Choral Society, OCC Choir, Le Cheile Singers, Westmeath County Council Choir, St. Brigids Community Choir, Alkermes Allegro, Navan Male Voice Choir and the HSE Tullamore Staff Choir.

We can’t forget the talented guitarists featured, Dermot Hehir and Martin O'Hara, and of course videographer Eric Brennan, who managed to capture the brilliant video.

Such a great idea for a noteworthy cause.