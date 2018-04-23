Watch: This guide dog sneakily led his owner into a shop called Cool Dog Gear

Back to Discover Home

This cheeky guide dog has taken the internet by storm thanks to a habit of leading his owner into a pet shop.

Thai, who lives with his human Danielle Sykora in Oxford, New Jersey, was captured on camera making a beeline for the shop with possibly the best name of any store in the world: Cool Dog Gear.

The video was posted online by Danielle’s sister Michele, who also volunteers as a service puppy raiser, teaching them early socialisation and some basic training before they go into more formal training.

She said: “This behaviour is definitely normal for a smart service dog. A guide dog’s entire training is based off making decisions for themselves to keep the handler safe.

“Because Thai is so smart, he will often remember places that my sister loves to go. For example, he will show her any time they pass a Starbucks because my sister loves going there.

“And sometimes, like in this video, he will show her a place that he likes to go such as this pet store!”

Twitter absolutely fell in love with Thai.

Some users shared stories of similar behaviour from other guide dogs.

As of Monday afternoon, the video of Thai had been viewed more than 6.5 million times.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Guide, UK, Dog, dogs, guide dog, guide dogs, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover