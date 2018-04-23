Watch: This guide dog sneakily led his owner into a shop called Cool Dog Gear

This cheeky guide dog has taken the internet by storm thanks to a habit of leading his owner into a pet shop.

Thai, who lives with his human Danielle Sykora in Oxford, New Jersey, was captured on camera making a beeline for the shop with possibly the best name of any store in the world: Cool Dog Gear.

My sisters guide dog always sneakily walks her into this store without her knowing 😂😍 I love dogs, man pic.twitter.com/UuE9wDN4md — Michele Sykora (@michelesykora) April 20, 2018

The video was posted online by Danielle’s sister Michele, who also volunteers as a service puppy raiser, teaching them early socialisation and some basic training before they go into more formal training.

She said: “This behaviour is definitely normal for a smart service dog. A guide dog’s entire training is based off making decisions for themselves to keep the handler safe.

“Because Thai is so smart, he will often remember places that my sister loves to go. For example, he will show her any time they pass a Starbucks because my sister loves going there.

He is mad loyal to her otherwise pic.twitter.com/NCjQb0vmiH — Michele Sykora (@michelesykora) April 21, 2018

“And sometimes, like in this video, he will show her a place that he likes to go such as this pet store!”

Twitter absolutely fell in love with Thai.

he deserves a little something for being such a good boy pic.twitter.com/qNGGizhrIN — SarahElizabeth❁ (@SarahMunozzz) April 21, 2018

Mwahahaha. I LOVE that dog! He's so smart! Smart boy!!! — DunKwek (@DunKwek) April 21, 2018

he is a cool dog, he just wants his gear — sara 💫🌙 (@Sara_Beara_7) April 21, 2018

Some users shared stories of similar behaviour from other guide dogs.

@GuidDogSparky tries to do this with the pet aisle in the supermarket. — Complexicated Cookie (@Johnboy_Cook) April 21, 2018

JUST had a conversation today with one of my customers about his guide dog who took him into any air conditioned store in the summer and anywhere that gave out treats. 😂 — Melissa of craftgasm (@craftgasm) April 22, 2018

Haha classic guide dog behaviour! Lyric always tries to walk me to the park — PINKY FANG (@PINKYFANG) April 22, 2018

As of Monday afternoon, the video of Thai had been viewed more than 6.5 million times.