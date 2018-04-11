Watch: This Grandad has come up with a genius invention to help little birds

An 82-year-old Grandad has come up with a brilliant invention to help little birds feed this summer, writes Sally Gorman.

Nature lover Patsy Gunning from Co Westmeath has always been generous to the birds who flock to his back garden in search of food but most recently Patsy noticed that it was the bigger birds catching all the worms and not necessarily the early birds.

Innovator Patsy Gunning.

Pensioner Patsy grew tired of the greedy starlings and crows quickly devouring any food he left out for his little-feathered friends so he decided to take matters into his own hands and began to make unique bird feeders exclusively for smaller birds.

Patsy got creative and made his two new bird feeders from empty paint buckets, leaving miniature openings at the bottom for tiny birds only to sneak in and access the food.

The creations only took Patsy an hour to make and are functioning perfectly.

He said:

The little lads can feed all day and the big lads can go and forage for themselves.

Well done Patsy, we think you're onto a winner with this one...Derek Mooney eat your heart out eh?