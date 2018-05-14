Watch this good boy break a very important health and safety rule
It is one of the defining phrases of childhood – don’t run with scissors.
Yet this hilarious pupper is living on the wild side and looks quite happy to break the rules.
Blue, a six-month-old Australian Shepherd, was cheekily caught with scissors in his mouth when his owner asked for them back.
But Blue was clearly having none of it and made a run for it before anyone could get hold of the scissors.
Shane Casserly, whose father filmed the clip, told the Press Association: “Blue likes to get into innocent trouble a lot, as seen in the video.
“He enjoys howling with us and falling asleep next to us at night.”
Despite Blue’s mischievous ways, he is no doubt still a sweetheart and “knows many tricks”, Casserly said.
Well one of those tricks must be putting a huge smile on people’s faces – just look at him go.
- Press Association
