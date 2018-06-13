Watch: This gadget making Grandad's brand new invention is a life saver

Remember Patsy Gunning the 82-year-old Grandad who brought us bird feeders exclusively for little birds earlier this year?

Patsy Gunning's first invention, a bird feeder exclusively for smaller birds.

When Patsy noticed that it was the bigger birds catching all the worms he got creative and made new bird feeders from empty paint buckets, leaving miniature openings at the bottom for tiny birdies only to sneak in and access the food.

Clever right? You can read all about it here.

Two months on, Patsy is back with a brand new invention and we just can't keep up!

The vivacious pensioner's genius idea is sure to make garden lover's lives a lot easier this summer.

82-year-old Patsy's newest creation works wonders.

According to the man himself, hanging baskets can separate the best garden from the rest but anyone with green-fingers will know that they can be a pain in the backside...especially when it comes to watering.

The flowers come down under the bottom of the basket and when you take them down, you break the flowers.

Well, now you can kiss your step ladder goodbye because with Patsy's newest creation you won't even have to take them down.

And the good news is all you need is a sweeping brush, an empty bottle and some cable ties. Simple as that!

Gadget Grandad: Patsy Gunning's newest creation is a life saver, especially for garden lovers.

Well done Patsy, we think you're onto a winner with this one. Someone needs to get these things into production!

We'll leave the demonstration to the man himself.