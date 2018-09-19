Watch this fire whirl suck a water hose into the sky in Canada

A fire whirl in Canada has been filmed destroying a wildfire service officer’s hose in British Columbia as blazes burn across the region.

The video shows the British Columbia Wildfire Service battling the whirl, a relatively uncommon phenomenon, before the hose is sucked into the sky by strong winds.

The whirl pulled the hose more than 100ft into the air before melting it, as well as throwing burning logs.

British Columbia has experienced its worst fire season in history, with more than 1.3 million hectares burned since the beginning of April.

