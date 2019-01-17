Watch this enormous herd of elk cross a street in Washington state

Hundreds of wild elk running across a road in the north-west United States have been caught on camera and are going viral on Twitter.

The video shows a herd of hundreds of elk running across the road, then stopping in the snowy scenery of Washington state.

Posting the video to Twitter, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) said: “It’s not often you see hundreds of elk running across a street! These elk were spotted at our Wild Horse Wind and Solar facility last week.”

It's not often you see hundreds of elk running across a street! These elk were spotted at our Wild Horse Wind & Solar facility last week. Read more about how we're protecting wildlife and habitat at https://t.co/WWXEMELzVe pic.twitter.com/4WXCgFJovL — Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) January 15, 2019

The amazing video has more than 31,000 views on the social media site.

PSE recently acquired nearly 800 acres of habitat in north-west Washington to set aside for the area’s Nooksack elk herd.

The area’s forest and meadows are also home to blacktail deer, black bears, raptors and migratory birds.

- Press Association