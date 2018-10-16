Watch this enormous alligator surprise golfers at a course in Florida
A couple of golfers in America were given a fright during their round at the weekend when a huge alligator crossed their path.
Sage Stryczny, 21, and his father were about to tee off on a par three at Buffalo Creek golf course in Palmetto, Florida, when they noticed the beast lying on a green.
The pair got to within 50 feet of the alligator, which was apparently taking a rest between ponds.
You’ll never complain about squirrels on the course again.
- Press Association
