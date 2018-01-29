Watch this elephant make a new friend on his daily walk

Take a look at this footage of an elephant coming across a tortoise on his daily walk.

The young elephant is about to walk past, before noticing the tortoise at his feet and stopping to give it a good sniff with his trunk.

The tortoise scampers away from his large new friend and Shawu the elephant carries on walking.

Shawu lives at the Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre in South Africa, and is known to be pretty playful – he often plays hide and seek with his keepers before they take him on walks.

He’s no stranger to other species either, and was raised with a sheep called Lammie when he arrived at the Hoedspruit centre.

They took him in at the end of 2016, after he was found wandering as a young calf without his mother.