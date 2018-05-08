Watch this dramatic rescue of a car driver from alligator-infested waters

Police in the US have released body camera footage showing the rescue of a woman from a sinking car in a lake which is home to alligators.
The woman’s car crashed into the lake at speed after she fell asleep at the wheel in Sugar Land, Texas on Saturday.
Police were called by witnesses at 6.30am and responded within minutes.
Three brave officers lept into the lake, despite knowing it was home to alligators and snakes, in order to rescue the woman.
Footage shows them smashing a window and pulling the woman to shore. The car sank shortly after.
Luckily for the woman involved, she was uninjured. One of the officers involved sustained minor injuries.
- Press Association
