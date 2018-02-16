Watch this dog miraculously escape from a garbage truck’s crusher blade

Dramatic CCTV footage of a dog trapped in a garbage truck has emerged after the animal was found in a landfill site in Queensland, Australia.

After the RSPCA discovered the dog – who they have nicknamed Tippie – footage was found showing him stuck in the truck among the rubbish.

Viewers may find the following footage distressing.

“How he survived is nothing short of a miracle,” said RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty.

“Everyone originally thought that he had been tied up and thrown in a bag, but it’s now apparent that he was badly entangled in debris.

“It appears that he was hurled in with the bin contents and then whirled around with the rubbish as the crusher blade comes down again and again. No-one can believe he’s still alive.”

Tippie is being cared for by the RSPCA after the ordeal, and his owner has been visiting him.

RSPCA Queensland is asking those who may have information regarding the incident to get in touch via the Animal Emergency Hotline.