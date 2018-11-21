Watch this cute kid lighting up police cars by ‘magic’

This young girl got to experience a little magic as she helped to light up police cars outside a hospital in Florida.

At a Goodnight Lights event at Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, police guided her along a row of patrol cars, which each lit up as she tapped them with her magic wand.

This young lady had a magic touch tonight!

We are getting ready to team up with @APHospital again for #GoodnightLights



Officers wave at kids and run lights & sirens while the kids flash their room lights in response. We love putting smiles on the faces of kids! pic.twitter.com/VYytXR2tgy — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 20, 2018

The magic moment happened at an event in which Orlando Police link up with the children’s hospital to put “smiles on the faces of kids”.

At Goodnight Lights, officers line up their cars outside the hospital, lighting up the vehicles and waving to the kids inside the building.

And we’re off! OPD teaming up with @APHospital again for #GoodnightLights



We are starting tonight - Officers will wave at kids and run lights & sirens while the kids flash their room lights in response. We love putting smiles on the faces of kids! pic.twitter.com/HtkYVi1F8u — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 20, 2018

In response, the youngsters flash lights from their rooms or turn their lights on and off.

- Press Association