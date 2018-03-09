WATCH: This Cork cafe's Easter egg hot chocolate is something of dreams
Union Grind cafe in Cork are at it again.
Last year, the caffeinated heroes began serving their coffee in Easter eggs and this year, they’ve up their game with this creamy, marshmallowy, hot chocolate of dreams.
They posted a video of the creation on their Facebook page today and we’re not gonna lie, we’ve had it on repeat for a while now.
Wait for the drop …
Mesmerizing.
