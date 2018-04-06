Watch this artist set fire to his work as he creates masterpieces with gunpowder

Norwegian artist Dino Tomic has gone viral for showcasing beautiful works of art… and then setting them on fire.

Tomic creates incredibly detailed displays out of gunpowder, and then sets them alight to amazing effect.

The powder then scorches the design onto canvas, meaning you can hang it on the wall straight away.

Tomic’s latest piece is a combination of marker pens and gunpowder to create a portrait of Star Wars character Darth Maul.

Darth Maul gun powder art Further experimenting with this gun powder – this time im trying to merge two different elements – the markers and the gun powder. On the last try i did two face where i did both sides separate – this time i tried to layer them up =) Did the first few layers with markers and finished the last layer with gun powder on top of it all =) Really love how it turned out – the red is really sticking out from the rest of the image – giving it a nice glaze effect =D Thats the caption i wrote the first time i uploaded this video =) Right now im working on secret projects that i cant share and getting ready to travel to Florida and than to New York for 3 weeks =D will not be able to share a lot during this time , but i think some of the work i do there will be made public some time in the future/ in museums =D cant wait =D A post shared by Dino Tomic (@dinotomic) on Apr 3, 2018 at 6:49am PDT

He is also a tattoo artist, and has previously created work that changes colour with heat, and art that glows in the dark.

He said: “It was a natural step for me to do gunpowder after I have been working with only kitchen salt art for one year – now I’m making glowing sand art and heat changing art.”

Heart Gun Powder Art This one was done about 6 months ago but i was not able to share it until now – some of you might have seen it ( if you are from the US ) it has been used as a health tv commercial =) If you are thinking im working a lot than you are right but sometimes almost half of the work i do i cant share because its licensed to company's or it does not fit at all to be here on Instagram =D i want to share fun and innovative work with everyone not just boring copy paste work that some large firm commissioned me =) This one was fun enough to share so here it is – only gun powder and a tiny scissor nothing else =D Working on 6 new large pieces simultaneously now – looks so epic already =D cant wait to share it =D A post shared by Dino Tomic (@dinotomic) on Feb 28, 2018 at 7:11am PST

The artist has been popular on Reddit, where a user re-posted one of his pieces and received almost 4,000 upvotes.

Gunpowder art ( Dino Tomic ) from oddlysatisfying

Although the flaming artwork produces an amazing effect, it’s not recommended that you take up the practice yourself, so stick to watching his videos on Instagram.

Tomic said: “I’m literally drawing with fire – it’s not recommended to try at home.”