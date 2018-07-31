Watch: This actual horse walking into a bar is making jokes a reality

A horse walking into a bar might sound like the start of a certain trite joke about long faces, but it turns out it’s actually been a real-life situation in Texas.

That’s according to viral video filmed in the city of Lubbock, where a man is seen riding his fine steed into a bar called the Blue Light.

Be warned – there’s some very strong language in the clip.

“Oh you’re from Texas? Do you ride your horse to school?”



“Yeah and to the bar, too.” pic.twitter.com/KjYR3vCZRP — Daised and Confused (@DaisyGlaspie) July 29, 2018

The video was posted by 22-year-old Daisy Glaspie, who promises that even in Texas this is a rare occurrence.

“It’s honestly not THAT common for someone to ride horseback to a bar,” Daisy told the Press Association. “However, some grocery stores still have hitching posts that you can tie your horse up to while you shop.”

Daisy’s video has thousands of likes on Twitter, where many users identified with the situation.

No place like home. https://t.co/nUVC7ds7Tm — Rochelle Jackson (@locherre) July 30, 2018

This happens at least once a week in White Sulphur Springs Montana! 😂🤣😂 — Mercury Rising In Montana (@GForrester406) July 30, 2018

“I was honestly surprised the video gained this much attention!” said Daisy. “It was just a little joke I shared, since it’s a cliche that ‘people from Texas ride their horses everywhere!’

“It makes me happy that my video was able to make so many people laugh and smile!”

- Press Association