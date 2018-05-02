Watch this aardvark guzzle down avocado like a hungry millennial

You might think that aardvarks only like eating ants – but this video proves otherwise.

For her 14th birthday, Ali the aardvark, who lives at Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, was given a special insect-based cake with a topping of avocado and banana.

Happy 14th Birthday Ali! Her care team gave her a special cake made of her normal insectivore diet topped with bananas and avocados on top. The avocados were recommended by the Zoo’s nutritionist because they’re good for her skin! Ali was kind enough to share the cake with her baby Winsol. #aadorableaardvark #cincinnatizoo #cincinnati A post shared by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo) on Apr 26, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

And she seemed to really love it.

Also munching the avocado confection was Ali’s baby son Winsol, who was born in March.

Aardvarks, which are found in the wild in central and southern Africa, are nocturnal animals that generally use their long tongues to lap up insects.

But they work equally well for avocado.

- Press Association