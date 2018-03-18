Watch this 100-year-old break his age group world record in the indoor 60-metre sprint

If you’re after inspiration to help you get off the sofa and get running, Orville Rogers’ efforts might be just what you need.

The 100-year-old from Dallas, Texas, took part in the 2018 USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships this weekend, and having set a record in the 400 metres on Friday, turned his attention to the 60-metre event.

Orville’s the man in blue. On your marks, get set, go!

Edward Cox is the speedy fella, whose time of 11.73 seconds won him the M90 title, while Orville managed a time of 19.13 seconds, an age-group record.

Orville also went on to set a M100 age-group record in the 1,500 metres, achieving a time of just over 20 minutes.

Four world records were set by athletes aged 100 or older on Saturday, two by Orville and two by Julia Hawkins, 102, who set a pending world record in the W100 60 metre event as well as an indoor shot-put record.

A pair of champions worthy of the 100 emoji.
