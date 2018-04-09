Watch these playful elephants enjoying a fun new way to snack

They say you shouldn’t play with your meals, but when you’re at the top of the food chain like these Asian elephants from Oregon Zoo, no one’s going to argue.

The cheerful mammals were treated to an inventive snack by their keepers, in the form of an exciting new bamboo feeder – which they became rather fond of.

The feeder is made from recycled fire hose, mounted on a large wooden pole to encourage the elephants to exercise their prehensile trunks.

“The type of reaching they’re doing with the bamboo feeder is really beneficial,” said Bob Lee, who oversees the elephants at the zoo in Portland. “It develops the muscles in the top of their head, which are critical to their overall health.”

Posted by Oregon Zoo on Thursday, April 5, 2018

Not looking to be outwitted by the bamboo and hosepipe tether-ball, the elephants initially outfoxed the feeder by using their strength to stretch it to more than double its length.

The newest version of the exciting game was made shorter so they could stretch it out safely and without it dragging along the ground.

If you’d like to keep up to date with the playful elephants and the other creatures at Oregon Zoo, check out their Facebook page.