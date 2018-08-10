WATCH: These Irish nuns have baked over 150,000 communion wafers for Pope Francis visit

The communion wafer business is going from strength to strength ahead of the Pope’s visit later this month.

These nuns in an enclosed religious order in Waterford have played their part and made 150,000 communion wafers for the Papal visit.

After receiving a request to provide the wafers for the three-day World Meeting of Families in Dublin, they fired up the ovens last April.

Sr Fiachra Nutty said the sisters of Ireland’s only Cistercian monastery for women, based in Lismore in Co Waterford, were delighted to be asked to supply the 150,000 wafers for the RDS Mass.

With the permission of her Abbott, who decides if the nuns can leave or not, she hopes to attend the Pope’s final Mass in Phoenix Park.

‘It is a pilgrimage…that’s how we’re looking at it.’

More than half a million people are expected to turn out to see Pope Francis in the Phoenix Park in the first Papal visit to Ireland in over 40 years.