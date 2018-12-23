Watch these heartwarming Christmas reunions from around the country

With just two more sleeps until Christmas, Ireland's airports have been busy welcoming people home from all around the world.

The scenes from around the country as families, friends and loved ones are reunited for Christmas are heartwarming.

There is excitement, lots of hugs, some tears and even more smiles.

Sisters Lucy and Kate Gardiner await the arrival of their uncle John Gardiner and wife Debbie. Picture: Larry Cummins

While many are arriving home to Ireland having gone travelling or emigrated, there are also very excited passengers who are hopping on a plane to go back to family and friends abroad.

Watching the joy as people embrace the ones they love is a wonderful reminder that beyond the gifts, the food and the decorations, the most important part of the festive season is the people we choose to spend it with.

Niamh Pardi, Ballinlough had the biggest hug for Lola the dog, upon her arrival home from Vancouver, Canada. This came as no surprize to her family; sister Jane, brother Sean and mother Ber Pardi. Picture: Larry Cummins

In Shannon Airport, Brenda's sister was waiting to greet her for a very special Christmas.

Brenda returned home this weekend for the first time in two years and it was the first time the sisters were reunited since Brenda was declared cancer-free.

The family have not really celebrated Christmas for the past three years and there was plenty of joyful tears as they hugged and set off for what is sure to be a Christmas to remember.

Cork Airport has enjoyed a very busy weekend as people came home in droves and eager family members waited to greet them.

There was plenty of festive fun, wonderful music and even some dancing to help people to get in the spirit.

Children spent time lovingly making signs to welcome people home and could barely contain themselves as they waited in the beautifully decorated arrivals area.

Video: Larry Cummins

Video: Larry Cummins

Video: Eddie O'Hare

Dublin Airport has said that this year has been their busiest Christmas ever with the airport filled with passengers, well-wishers and performers over the past few days.

Over 1,600 pupils from local schools have visited the airport to sing and perform and help to welcome people home.

Santa hats, elf costumes, flowers and balloons have filled the arrivals hall of Dublin Airport - some may have even spotted a reindeer or two.

Some people welcomed old friends, some were seeing family members they hadn't seen for years and some were meeting new arrivals to their family for the first time.

One man was even lucky enough to strike up a friendship with a magical little unicorn as they enjoyed a song together.

It's been a busy week here @DublinAirport as passengers travel home for Christmas. We've captured some of the joyous reunions in the arrivals halls as families and friends are reunited. #WelcomeHome #DUBChristmas🎄 pic.twitter.com/oECCYDCVnS — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 20, 2018

For those wondering about the little 🦄 who asked to sit with me: her name is Natasha, she was waiting for her grandad to arrive from Poland, and we are now BFFs 😊🎹 https://t.co/98Vu25bY0q — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) December 21, 2018

Needless to say, the spirit of Christmas is well and truly alive on our shores as the happy reunions continue over the coming days.

It's enough to melt even the coldest of hearts.