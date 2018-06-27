Watch: These Dublin doggos had some VERY mixed reactions to trying watermelon for the first time
With temperatures around the country climbing steadily, it's safe to say many of us are feeling a bit dehydrated from the heatwave.
The weather is also having an effect on our four-legged friends, and Dogs Trust has shared a video of their attempts to hydrate the dogs in their care with more than just water.
It turns out dogs are quite divided on watermelon.
"Due to the heatwave this week we have been trying lots of different ways to keep our dogs nice and cool," said a Dogs Trust spokesperson.
"As you will see, some were more keen than others."
All the dogs featured in the video are looking for their forever homes. If you're interested in welcoming a good boy or girl into your life, click here.
- Avoid walking your dog in the middle of the day. Early morning or late evening when the temperature is cooler is best and always bring some water with you. Most pet shops have portable water carriers that double up as a drinking device;
- Test the footpath with the back of your hand for five seconds, if you can't hold it there, then it is definitely too hot to walk your dog;
- If you are leaving your dog at home during the day, close your curtains/blinds to help keep the room temperature down and double up on the amount of water available on hot days to keep your dog hydrated;
- Try to avoid long car journeys in hot weather. If you need to travel, avoid the heat of the midday sun;
- Always take your car keys with you, even if you are just running back into the house to get something. The last thing you want is for your dog to accidentally lock himself inside your car on a hot day.;
- Consider using a car sunblind to provide shade and carry a ready supply of water at all times;
- Apply pet sun cream to your dog’s easily burned areas. Avoid human sun cream as it can be toxic for dogs, so visit your local pet shop and get one that is made specifically for dogs;
- Be extra vigilant with older or overweight dogs as they are more prone to overheating. In an emergency wet your dog thoroughly and use a household fan to blow cool air over his head and body. Seek urgent veterinary attention;
- If your dog takes a dip in a lake or pool, make sure you rinse him as soon as possible afterwards. Never allow your dog to drink from ponds, unless the water is clear, as algae in the water can produce toxins that are rapidly fatal.
- Adding ice to his water;
- Freezing stuffed Kongs or K9 Connectables is an enjoyable way for your dog to keep cool;
- Having a paddling pool in your garden – these can be purchased from children’s toy shops! If your dog isn’t a fan of getting his paws wet, try sprinkling in treats to encourage him into the pool;
- Dampening a towel and placing it in the shade for your dog to sit on.
- Take the dog out of the sun immediately;
- Cover the dog with a cool, wet towel;
- Get the dog to drink small amounts of cool water;
- Seek veterinary advice immediately!
Dogs Trust's top summer safety tips for your dog:
You can also help your dog to stay cool by:
If a dog displays symptoms including excessive panting; red gums and tongue; heavy salivation; vomiting or diarrhoea; lack of coordination or loss of consciousness, the following steps should be taken to ensure their safety:
