Watch: These Dublin doggos had some VERY mixed reactions to trying watermelon for the first time

With temperatures around the country climbing steadily, it's safe to say many of us are feeling a bit dehydrated from the heatwave.

The weather is also having an effect on our four-legged friends, and Dogs Trust has shared a video of their attempts to hydrate the dogs in their care with more than just water.

It turns out dogs are quite divided on watermelon.

"Due to the heatwave this week we have been trying lots of different ways to keep our dogs nice and cool," said a Dogs Trust spokesperson.

As watermelon is over 90% water, we decided to try the dogs with some chilled slices and recorded their reactions.

"As you will see, some were more keen than others."

All the dogs featured in the video are looking for their forever homes. If you're interested in welcoming a good boy or girl into your life, click here.