WATCH: These cute pups taste peanut butter for the first time

In this adorable clip these 10 week-old Staffie/German Shepherd cross puppies get their very first taste of peanut butter.

But dog owners should err on the cautious side when it comes to giving their pets peanut butter due to it being high in fat and salt and causing upset stomachs.

Three of the little puppers in the video are still looking for homes.

Check out Dogs Trust Ireland’s website to see which pups could become your new best friend.