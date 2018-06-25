Watch these cute baby elephants messing around in the mud in Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo has recently constructed a new wallow for their Asian elephant herd and the calves were first to try it out.

The calves can be seen messing around in the mud, having their very own pool party.

Caretakers built the new wallow to have the giant mammals cool off during the hot summer months.

The elephants are one of the main attractions at Dublin Zoo and a firm fan favourite on the much loved RTÉ One TV show, The Zoo.

Safe to say, the new pool has definitely got the seal of approval.