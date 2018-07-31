Watch: These classical music Line Rider videos are almost hypnotic

YouTuber DoodleChaos has been creating Line Rider videos to some of the most famous classical music tracks and the results are almost hypnotic.

DoodleChaos said that he has always loved physics synchronised to music and was inspired to create the videos after watching similar ones by user, Conundrumer.

The videos are painstaking to create but the results are amazing.

"Since I match everything up using trial and error by hand, my videos are very time consuming to make," he said.

The Mountain King video which previously went viral took about a month to make.

His latest creation, Dance of the Line Riders, which features three riders, took him even longer.

DoodleChaos says that his main goal with picking songs is finding something that he loves to hear which isn't surprising when you consider how often he has to listen to it as he creates the videos.

Watching the riders glide along to the notes is both soothing and oddly intense depending on which track you listen to.

If you fancy creating your own Line Rider video, you can do it here.