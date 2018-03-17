Watch these animals at the zoo enjoy a St Patrick’s Day treat or two

Animals at Brookfield Zoo near Chicago celebrated St Patrick’s Day in their own special way this year – with the help of some themed snacks.

The celebration, in memory of the patron saint of Ireland, was welcomed by lemurs, orangutans, camels and more who chowed down on treats made of biscuit and gelatin.

And perhaps those with the most to celebrate were grey seals Boone and Lily, whose natural habitat is the North Atlantic, including off the coast of Ireland.

Happy St Patrick’s Day, to animals and humans alike.