WATCH: The world's worst driving instructor talks about his love life in new Foil, Arms and Hog video

Foil, Arms and Hog are back with their hilariously awful driving instructor character and this time he’s talking about all things love.

The lesson gets off to a good start but it isn't long before a past romantic gesture sets the tears flowing.

The instructor goes through a rollercoaster of emotions asking at one point, “Is it wrong to have a kid just to save a marriage?”

Safe to say no one would know how to react when their instructor pulls a naggin out in the middle of a lesson - let alone falls asleep.

To be fair, you shouldn't expect great things when your driving instructor says things like, “Cars are made by the devil.”

Check out more of the comedy trios sketches on their Youtube page.