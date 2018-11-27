Watch: The waves in this town during Storm Diana were enormous today

At Storm Diana brought wind and rain to parts of the country today, some areas saw some very dramatic weather.

Whitehead on the coast of Co Antrim was one of those places.

During high tide today the wind blew the waves right into the town, flooding streets.

Linda McGibbon caught the storm on camera.

Wow!

With an orange warning for weather in place for some counties tomorrow, it seems we might be seeing more scenes like this on Wednesday.

Make sure to stay out of the storm and stay safe.