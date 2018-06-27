WATCH: The spine-tingling cover of Never Enough in support of suicide awareness

We live in an ‘age of anxiety’, a time where stress-related conditions such as anxiety, self-harm, addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder are at an all-time high.

And with suicide remaining the leading cause of death, particularly in young people, both in Ireland and worldwide, mental health awareness is vital.

In a bid to help break down stigma, the White Moose Cafe have released a cover of Never Enough from the hit movie The Greatest Showman.

Sung by snapchat star and musical genius, Caroline Kay, the video (shot by Gerard Walsh) features stories from seven Irish people who have each lost a loved one to suicide.

Including one man who was saved by his dog.

“Our aim is to bring about a conversation and hopefully a change to this country’s views on Mental Health,” they captioned the video, thanking the participants.

“Remember folks, you don't have to suffer in silence. Talk to somebody”

Since its release yesterday, it has received rave reviews on social media and is currently number three on the Irish iTunes charts.

Between the strong lyrics, stunning vocals, and the raw emotion, it’s one that will have you speechless.

All proceeds from the sale of the single will go to Irish mental health charities.

Available on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Music.