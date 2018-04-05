WATCH: The sketch that hilariously sums up wedding planning in Ireland
Are you currently up to your eyes in colours, flowers, and centerpieces?
Or know someone who’s only a church pew away from eloping?
Well, we’ve got just the thing to cheer them up - Foil, Arms and Hog’s take on the one-stop Irish wedding shop.
From ‘wedding’ chicken goujons with ‘wedding’ breadcrumbs to 35 layers of wedding make-up, they have it all.
See you at Manor Lakes Castle Manor in the spring.
