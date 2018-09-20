Watch the shocking moment a trucker drove off with a dog tied to the bumper

A lorry driver was spotted pulling out of a car park and on to a busy road – forgetting that his dog was still tied to the bumper.

The little black and white dog was seen racing to keep up as the lorry accelerated to join a highway in Arizona.

Luckily, the scene was spotted by an eagle-eyed police volunteer whose quick response is likely to have saved the dog’s life.

The driver honked his horn and turned on the sirens, forcing the lorry to pull over.

The relived trucker said he just forgot he had tied his dog up while parked up.

Thankfully, the animal was unhurt during the September 8 incident.

In a Facebook post, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office explained that the volunteer was right to use the sirens – something they wouldn’t usually be expected to do.

“Patrol VIPs act only as eyes and ears when they are in the field, but this exception to use lights and siren to save this dog from injury or death has been deemed warranted by YCSO Command Staff,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

“The driver was simply distracted and headed towards the interstate forgetting to unleash his dog.”

No charges are being sought.

- Press Association