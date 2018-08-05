Watch: The rebel county swaps red for rainbow at Cork Pride

Cork Pride

Cork's Pana was full will pride today as revellers joined together to celebrate the LGBT community.

The festival parade, which took place today at 3pm, saw numerous magical and bright floats, balloons, flags and giant inflatables join together to show their love and pride for the community.

Live bands and DJ's will continue the celebrations tonight as part of the 12th Annual Cork Pride closing party.

- Digital Desk

