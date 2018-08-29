WATCH: The preparation that goes in to conferring 2,807 UL graduates

As the University of Limerick continues with five days of conferring ceremonies which will see 2,807 students graduate, we take a look at some of the efforts UL staff make in preparation for these special events.

Knowing how much hard work, time and effort it takes for our students to get to this point UL staff love doing their bit to make the day run smoothly and be as special as possible for them.

From robes and caps to tea and snack, it takes a village to prepare for this special day.

UL sends off their graduates in style with the confidence that each one of them can "take it from here".

Video: True Media

Digital Desk