WATCH: The moment these Antrim cows saw green grass after two months

And we thought 2017 was bad, at least we had spring that year.

Between Storm Emma, Ophelia and our current ‘heatwave’, 2018 will go down in Met Eireann history.

Yesterday, these Antrim cows were left back out of the shed after nearly two months of being inside and to say they were delighted, would be an understatement.

Could it be a sign of the summer approaching?

The clip was shown as part of an RTÉ weather segment last night and as you can imagine has gotten the entire country fierce excited.

After more than eight months indoors, these cows in Antrim finally got to venture out 🐄 pic.twitter.com/lszU1tKli8 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 18, 2018

HUP!