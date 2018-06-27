Watch the moment the Killers invite Irish fan on stage to play drums

Have you been ever at a concert and spotted a fan with a sign saying, ‘I can play guitar!’ or ‘Can I sing with you?’ and thought, 'slim chances'.

Well, last night it actually worked for Irish fan Danny Ross as The Killers frontman, Brandon Flowers plucked him from the crowd at their RDS gig and ask him if he wanted to join them.

Dublin A post shared by The Killers (@thekillers) on Jun 26, 2018 at 4:51pm PDT

Ross took over drumming duties from Ronnie Vannucci for the song For Reasons Unknown and knocked it out of the park.

During the song, Flowers jokingly warned him that there was ‘no pressure’ and made sure his right foot was ‘strong’.

“These people paid a lot of money to come here tonight, you gotta give them what they want”

Thankfully, Danny held his own and promoted a “Danny boy, that was wonderful” from the frontman.

Of course, he got a selfie too.